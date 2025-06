HOUSTON — Spirit Halloween will open a 12,000-square-foot store at The Shops at Stone Park, a 250,000-square-foot regional power center in East Houston. The New Jersey-based seasonal retailer is backfilling a junior anchor space that was previously occupied by Party City, bringing the 23-acre development to almost full occupancy. The lease expires in mid-November. Nina Kuhn-Irwin represented the landlord, NewQuest, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis.