REBusinessOnline

Spirit Investment Partners, Bascom Group Purchase High-Rise Multifamily Property in Evanston for $49.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The property, 415 Premier Apartments, rises 17 stories with 221 units.

EVANSTON, ILL. — Spirit Investment Partners and The Bascom Group have acquired 415 Premier Apartments in Evanston for $49.1 million. Built in 2008, the 17-story property includes 221 luxury apartment units as well as a 245-space parking deck. Dan Cohen of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. Peter Marino of CBRE arranged acquisition financing through Rialto Capital Management.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews