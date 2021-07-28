Spirit Investment Partners, Bascom Group Purchase High-Rise Multifamily Property in Evanston for $49.1M
EVANSTON, ILL. — Spirit Investment Partners and The Bascom Group have acquired 415 Premier Apartments in Evanston for $49.1 million. Built in 2008, the 17-story property includes 221 luxury apartment units as well as a 245-space parking deck. Dan Cohen of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. Peter Marino of CBRE arranged acquisition financing through Rialto Capital Management.
