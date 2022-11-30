SPM Oil & Gas Signs 168,017 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based energy firm SPM Oil & Gas has signed a 168,017-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Railhead Industrial Park in Fort Worth. The 633-acre development is located at the corner of Northeast Loop 820 and Blue Mound Road on the city’s north side. George Jennings and Matt Carthey with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, James Campbell Co., in the lease negotiations. George Curry of JLL represented the tenant.