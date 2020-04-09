REBusinessOnline

SPNA Buys Condo Property in Chicago for $44M, Plans Deconversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The 25-story tower features 163 units.

CHICAGO — SPNA has purchased 21 East Chestnut Condominiums in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood for $44 million with plans to convert the condo property into apartment units. Built in 1962 and converted to condos in 1979, the 25-story multifamily tower features 163 units. Floor plans range from studios to two-bedroom units. Amenities include a rooftop lounge, sauna, fitness center, bike room and resident storage lockers. Sam Haddadin and Dan Cohen of CBRE represented the seller, 21 East Chestnut Condo Association. “The owners overwhelmingly voted in support of the deconversion sale,” says Haddadin. “They were able to receive a much higher value for their units by selling together as an association.” Under the Condominium Property Act in Illinois, condo unit owners can elect to sell a condo property if 75 percent or more are in agreement. The city of Chicago recently increased the required owner approval to 85 percent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
9
Webinar: Student Housing CEOs on the Impact of COVID-19
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business