ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — Regional operator Sportime Pickleball has opened a 30,000-square-foot facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Englewood. The facility is located at 62 Route 4 E and features 12 dedicated, climate-controlled courts across two interconnected buildings, as well as courtside lounges, a pro shop and a party room. Sportime Pickleball has three other facilities under construction in the area and plans to operate 15 clubs in the Tri-State area by 2031.