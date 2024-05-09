Sportime Pickleball to Open 30,000 SF Facility in Englewood, New Jersey

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — Regional operator Sportime Pickleball will open a 30,000-square-foot facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Wayne. The facility at 62 Route 4 E will feature 12 courts. Neil Seth, Jennifer Konefsky, Kenji Ota and Kathryn Cruz of Cushman & Wakefield represented Sportime Pickleball, which is also opening a 50,000-square-foot facility in nearby Wayne, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Somple of NAI James E. Hanson represented the undisclosed landlord. The opening is slated for early 2025.