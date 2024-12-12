Thursday, December 12, 2024
Sportime Pickleball to Open 30,000 SF Facility in Yorktown, New York

by Taylor Williams

YORKTOWN, N.Y. — Sportime Pickleball will open a 30,000-square-foot facility in Yorktown, about 50 miles north of New York City. Set to open next fall, the facility will be located within Yorktown Green Shopping Center and will comprise 12 dedicated indoor courts, two party rooms, a lounge and a fully stocked pro shop. Curtis Nassau of RIPCO Real Estate represented the landlord, Oster Properties, in the lease negotiations. Brian Ripka, also with RIPCO, along with internal agent Daren Hornig, represented the tenant.

