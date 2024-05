WAYNE, N.J. — Regional operator Sportime Pickleball will open a 50,000-square-foot facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Wayne. The facility at 77 Willowbrook Blvd. will feature 18 courts. Neil Seth, Jennifer Konefsky, Kenji Ota and Kathryn Cruz of Cushman & Wakefield represented Sportime Pickleball in the lease negotiations. Curtis Nassau and Patrick Brake of RIPCO Real Estate represented the landlord, Kimco Realty. The opening is slated for the first quarter of 2025.