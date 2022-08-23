Sports & Social DraftKings to Open at Somerset Collection in Troy, Michigan

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The 10,400-square-foot venue is slated to open this fall.

TROY, MICH. — DraftKings Inc. and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment are opening the country’s first Sports & Social DraftKings venue at Somerset Collection in Troy this fall. Sports & Social DraftKings will offer a live sports viewing and wagering experience with a 32-foot LED media wall and gameday watch parties. Guests will be able to access DraftKings’ mobile platforms to play fantasy sports and wager on sports, including football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, soccer and tennis.

The venue will offer a menu with a variety of gameday foods and specialty drinks. The 10,400-square-foot space will be in the standalone building adjacent to Somerset Collection South. The venue will feature a private lounge, dog-friendly outdoor patio, live music and a variety of games. ICRAVE is the project architect. Additional locations are expected to be announced in the coming months.

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. Sports & Social is a dining and entertainment concept developed and operated by Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, a division of The Cordish Cos. Somerset Collection is a retail destination owned by The Forbes Co. and home to 180 stores and restaurants.