Sports & Social will open an 8,900-square-foot location at The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville this year.
Sports & Social to Open 8,900 SF Venue at Mall at Green Hills in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Sports & Social, a dining and entertainment concept, has signed an 8,900-square-foot lease at The Mall at Green Hills, a shopping mall located in Nashville. The venue will feature a menu curated by James Beard Award nominee Chef John Suley and a 33-foot LED media wall for viewing games and sporting events. The Taubman Realty Group, a joint venture between mall giant Simon and the Taubman family, is the owner of the mall. Sports & Social is a dining and entertainment concept headed by Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, a division of The Cordish Cos. No opening date was announced, but Live! Hospitality expects Sports & Social to open before the end of the year.

