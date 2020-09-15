REBusinessOnline

Sportsman’s Warehouse to Debut New Store in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on Sept. 24

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) will open a new store at 3285 Black Gap Road in Chambersburg, located roughly midway between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia in the southern part of the state. A grand opening celebration will take place Thursday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 26. The store will be the fourth Sportsman’s Warehouse in Pennsylvania and will offer more than 60,000 region-specific items including brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel and footwear merchandise.

