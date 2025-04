LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — SportzBlitz LLC has signed a 27,000-square-foot lease in the North Texas city of Lewisville. The provider of athletic media content is taking space at the industrial flex building located at 1000 Spinks Road, which according to LoopNet Inc. was completed last year. Adam Curran and Harrison Davis of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Leila Real Estate LLC, in the lease negotiations. Tomas Wilson of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.