Spot Leases 31,000 SF for New Office in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

CHICAGO — Spot, a logistics company, has signed a 31,000-square-foot lease to open its sixth office in the U.S. in Chicago. The company will occupy space on the 11th floor of 24 E. Washington St., also known as the Marshall Field & Co. Building. Spot plans to hire 200 employees over the next two years, initially focusing on sales and technology positions. Allen Rogoway, Michael Marrion and Tim O’Brien of Cresa represented the tenant in the lease. Jack O’Brien and Caroline Colnon of Telos represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties. Lamar Johnson Collaborative will design Spot’s office space.





