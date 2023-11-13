Spot Opens 31,000 SF Office in Chicago’s Marshall Field & Co. Building

CHICAGO — Logistics company Spot has opened a 31,000-square-foot office at 24 E. Washington St., also known as the Marshall Field & Co. Building, in Chicago. The landmark property is home to Macy’s and the Tiffany Dome Ceiling. Spot, which previously occupied a temporary space within the building, now occupies the 11th floor of the building. Allen Rogoway, Michael Marrion and Tim O’Brien of Cresa represented Spot in the lease, while Jack O’Brien and Caroline Colnon of Telos represented ownership, Brookfield Properties. The project team for the office build-out included architect Lamar Johnson Collaborative, general contractor Bear Construction, furniture vendor Office Revolution and property manager JLL. Spot has more than 600 employees across its locations in Indianapolis, Charlotte, N.C., Tempe, Ariz., Tampa, Fla. and Chicago.