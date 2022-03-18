REBusinessOnline

Spot Signs 42,500 SF Lease for New Office in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Indiana, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

The logistics company will occupy space at Capital Center, which has undergone renovations such as this outdoor patio space.

INDIANAPOLIS — Spot Freight Inc., a logistics company, has signed a 42,500-square-foot lease at Capital Center for its second office in downtown Indianapolis. Spot will occupy the 11th and 12th floors of the newly renovated building and plans to hire more than 200 employees in Indianapolis by 2023. Completion of the tenant’s new office space is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. Mike Semler of Cushman & Wakefield represented Spot. The building owner, Zeller, has invested more than $8 million to renovate Capital Center. Spot’s current headquarters at 141 S. Meridian St. will continue to house the sales and service divisions of the company. Spot currently employs more than 400 employees in the U.S., with additional offices in Charlotte, N.C., and Tempe, Ariz.

