Spotify Signs 20,000 SF Office Lease Within Oasis at Wynwood in Miami

The Oasis at Wynwood will feature 20,000 square feet of office space; 17,000 square feet of retail space; and a 35,000-square-foot landscaped courtyard featuring an outdoor food hall, a stage that will have live music programming on a nightly basis, an outdoor bar and a 75-foot tower featuring rotating art installations.

MIAMI — Spotify has signed a 20,000-square-foot lease to anchor the office component of The Oasis at Wynwood, a mixed-use development in Miami’s Wynwood submarket. The music streaming company is based in Stockholm and has its U.S. headquarters in New York City. The Oasis at Wynwood will feature 20,000 square feet of office space; 17,000 square feet of retail space; and a 35,000-square-foot landscaped courtyard featuring an outdoor food hall, a stage that will have live music programming on a nightly basis, an outdoor bar and a 75-foot tower featuring rotating art installations. New York City-based developer Carpe Real Estate is developing the project, which is slated to open by the end of this year. Brian Gale and Andrew Trench of Cushman Wakefield represented the landlord in the transaction. JLL represented Spotify.