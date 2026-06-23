Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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DevelopmentRetailTexas

Spring Valley Construction Breaks Ground on 17,400 SF Retail Project in Flower Mound, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Spring Valley Construction Co. has broken ground on a 17,400-square-foot retail project in Flower Mound, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The project represents Phase I of the 40,000-square-foot retail component of Silveron Park, a mixed-use project that will also feature 525,000 square feet of office space and 200 apartments. Weitzman is managing the development and leasing of Silveron Park’s retail space. Thompson Realty Capital is handling the residential and office components.

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