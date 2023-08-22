Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Sprinklr Signs 23,623 SF Office Lease at Hudson Commons in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), a provider of customer management software, has signed a 23,623-square-foot office lease at Hudson Commons in Manhattan. The company will occupy the entire 12th floor of the 25-story, 697,960-square-foot building. Evan Haskell, Ben Joseph, James Ackerson and Howard Fiddle of CBRE, along with internal agents Ian Gaffney and Taber Brown, represented the landlord, CommonWealth Partners, in the lease negotiations. Nick Farmakis and David Goldstein of Savills represented Sprinklr.

