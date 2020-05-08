REBusinessOnline

Sprouts Farmers Market Expands Grocery Pick-Up Service to 46 Stores Across Southeast

Sprouts Farmers Market is bringing expanded pick-up and delivery services to 46 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

PHOENIX — Sprouts Farmers Market has expanded its grocery pick-up service to 46 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee as the grocer faces heightened demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The service allows customers to plan grocery pick-up for the same day or to schedule several days in advance. Their personal shopper will bring the groceries to a designated pickup parking spot when the customer arrives and checks in. A list of specific stores offering the service was not disclosed. The Phoenix-based grocer recently expanded this service to 30 of its stores across Texas. Sprouts also partners with Instacart for same-day delivery services.

