Sprouts Farmers Market Expands Grocery Pickup, Delivery Service to 30 Texas Stores

Posted on by in Retail, Texas

Sprouts Farmers Market is bringing expanded pickup and delivery services to more than half of its 45 Texas stores.

PHOENIX — Sprouts Farmers Market has expanded its grocery pickup and delivery platform to 30 of its store in Texas as the Phoenix-based grocer faces heightened demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Customers may choose between same-day pickup and ordering several days in advance. Sprouts has partnered with Instacart to roll out its delivery service and plans to have it available at its 340 nationwide stores by early May. Sprouts currently operates about 45 stores in Texas, with two more slated to open in the coming months in Houston and Tyler.