ROCKWALL, TEXAS — Sprouts Farmers Market has opened a new store in Rockwall, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The square footage of the store, which is located at 469 E. I-30, was not disclosed, but the prototypical Sprouts location spans about 30,000 square feet. For the Phoenix-based grocer, the store is the 51st in Texas, with roughly half of those located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.