Sprouts Farmers Market Plans New Location in Miami’s Grove Central Development

MIAMI — Sprouts Farmers Market has released plans to open a 24,014-square-foot location at Grove Center, a mixed-use, transit-oriented development underway in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. Sprouts’ new location will be the Phoenix-based grocer’s third store in Miami-Dade County.

Slated for delivery in 2023, the Grove Center will include a 23-story residential tower with 402 multifamily, workforce and co-living units; a new 1,250-space public parking garage; and a total of approximately 170,000 square feet of retail space. The project developer is a joint venture between Miami-based Terra and Coconut Grove-based Grass River Property. The project has been designed by Miami’s Touzet Studio, a Miami-based design firm led by Carlos and Jackie Touzet in collaboration with architecture firm RSP Architects and Walter Meyer of New York’s Local Office Landscape Architecture.

Situated at the intersection of US-1 and 27th Avenue, the project will connect to the adjacent Coconut Grove Metrorail station, Miami-Dade’s bus system, the City of Miami’s trolley network and The Underline, a 13-mile linear park running from South Miami-Dade to downtown Miami.