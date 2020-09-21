REBusinessOnline

Sprouts Farmers Market to Anchor 75,000 SF Sonoran Creek Marketplace Near Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Leasing Activity, Retail, Western

Sprouts Farmers Market, The Joint Chiropractic, Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches and Filiberto’s Mexican Food recently leased space at Sonoran Creek Marketplace in Maricopa, Ariz.

MARICOPA, ARIZ. — Thompson Thrift Retail Group, a wholly owned company of Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift, has inked a deal for Sprouts Farmers Market to anchor Sonoran Creek Marketplace, the company’s $30 million retail center under development in Maricopa. The Phoenix-based specialty grocery chain is expected to open its 23,293-square-foot location in September 2021.

Situated on 14 acres at the intersection of John Wayne Parkway and Edison Road, Sonoran Creek Marketplace will feature 75,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Additional recently signed tenants include The Joint Chiropractic, State Farm Insurance, Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches and Filiberto’s Mexican Food. Also included in the development are Dutch Bros, Culver’s and Fast & Friendly Express Carwash, all of which are currently open for business.

This is Thompson Thrift Retail Group’s first project in Maricopa, and the company’s 2021 Southwest pipeline is projected to include more than $120 million in volume across metro Phoenix.

