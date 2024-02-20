Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Sprouts Farmers Market to Open 23,228 SF Store in Yuma, Arizona

by Hayden Spiess

YUMA, ARIZ. — Sprouts Farmers Market will open a 23,228-square-foot store in Yuma, marking the second location in the city for the Phoenix-based grocer.

In addition to the Yuma Foothills Sprouts store, the property will feature an additional 11,250 square feet of attached, inline retail space. The Spencer Cos. is the landlord and project developer.

Regan Amato of JLL’s Phoenix office represented Sprouts in the lease negotiations, and Thomas J. Pancrazi of A.T. Pancrazi Real Estate Services represented The Spencer Cos. A construction timeline was not disclosed. 

