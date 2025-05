NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Sprouts Farmers Market will open a 23,434-square-foot store in New Braunfels, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The space is located within Creekside Town Center, a 400-acre mixed-use development by Houston-based NewQuest. The store will be among the first in the region for the Phoenix-based grocer. Construction is underway, and the opening is slated for the first quarter of next year.