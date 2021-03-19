REBusinessOnline

Sprouts Farmers Market to Open 25,000 SF Store in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Phoenix-based grocer Sprouts Farmers Market will open a 25,000-square-foot store in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth, in the second half of the year. The opening is part of a larger rollout of 20 stores nationwide that feature the grocer’s new format, which is slightly smaller than its prototype. Sprouts currently operates 362 stores across 23 states and is also planning to open a new store in Irving.

