Sprouts Farmers Market to Open New Store in Baltimore on Wednesday

Posted on by in Development, Maryland, Retail, Southeast

The new Sprouts will be part of Collective at Canton, a 12-acre mixed-use development in Baltimore featuring multifamily units, an office building, hotel and retail and restaurant space.

BALTIMORE — Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new store in Baltimore on Wednesday, July 22. The store, located at 3800 Boston St., will be the fifth location in Maryland for the Phoenix-based grocer. Sprouts is following CDC guidelines at the location, requiring employees to wear masks, promoting social distancing and installing plexiglass barriers at registers. The new Sprouts will be part of Collective at Canton, a 12-acre mixed-use development featuring multifamily units, an office building, hotel and retail and restaurant space. Developer 28 Walker is building the project. Ryan Wilner, Andrew Feldman and Mason Bernstein of KLNB are leading the retail leasing efforts for the development.

