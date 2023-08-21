Monday, August 21, 2023
Sprouts has opened as the anchor tenant at a new development in the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek, Arizona.
Sprouts Opens 50,000 SF Grocery Store at Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek, Arizona

by Amy Works

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — Sprouts Farmers Market has opened a 50,000-square-foot store at Vineyard Towne Center, a 23-acre retail development that Vestar is currently developing in the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek. Sprouts is the anchor tenant of Phase I of the project.

A 145,000-square-foot Target is scheduled to open in April 2025 and anchor the development’s Phase II. Other tenants at Phase I, which is currently 90 percent leased, include Chunk Cookies, Cinnaholic, Dentists of Queen Creek, European Wax Center, MOD Pizza, Mountain America Credit Union, Mr. Pickles, Nekter Juice Bar, Ono Hawaiin BBQ, Over Easy and Zara Nail Bar. 

