Sprouts to Open 20,000 SF Grocery Store in Homestead, Florida

HOMESTEAD, FLA. — Sprouts Farmers Market, a Phoenix-based grocery chain, is opening a 20,000-square-foot store in Homestead on April 1. Located at 2631 NE. 10th Court, the store will be situated near other retailers and restaurants including T.J. Maxx, Planet Fitness, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Ross Dress for Less, Olive Garden Italian and LongHorn Steakhouse. The store location is also about 31 miles south of Miami.

Sprouts plans to hire 100 full and part-time employees at the Homestead store. Employment opportunities include department managers, assistant department managers, clerks, cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receivers, administrative coordinators and scan coordinators. Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts and career advancement opportunities. The grocer employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 370 stores in 23 states nationwide.