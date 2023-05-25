Sprouts to Open 23,000 SF Grocery Store at Aster & Links in Downtown Sarasota, Florida

SARASOTA, FLA. — Sprouts Farmers Market has signed a 23,000-square-foot retail lease at Aster & Links, a mixed-use development underway in downtown Sarasota. The developer, Belpointe PREP LLC, is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund based in Greenwich, Conn. Aster & Links is a Main Street-style development that comprises two high-rise buildings that will rise seven and 10 stories.

The 424-unit property will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom townhome-style penthouses, as well 900 parking spaces consisting of garage and surface parking. Amenities will include a clubroom, fitness room, center courtyard with heated saltwater pool and rooftop amenities including a community room and a private dining area for private events, as well as outdoor grills and seating.

Leasing at Aster & Links is anticipated to begin in the first half of 2024. The target opening date for Sprouts was not disclosed.