Friday, May 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Sprouts to Open 25,000 SF Grocery Store at North Hills Shopping Center in Greenville, South Carolina

by John Nelson

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sprouts Farmers Market will open a 25,000-square-foot grocery store at North Hills Shopping Center in Greenville. Charlotte-based Aston Properties is the landlord. Originally built in 1975, the retail center is currently undergoing renovations that include updates to facades, landscaping, patios, storefronts and parking lot repairs. Construction of the Sprouts is scheduled to begin this year, with the opening planned for 2024. This marks the second location for the brand in the Greenville market.

You may also like

PEBB, Intalex Capital Acquire 343,500 SF Office Building...

CBRE Arranges 110,441 SF Lease at Busch Logistics...

ARC Acquires Two Retail Properties in Metro Atlanta...

LPC Southeast Inks 38,451 SF Office Lease in...

Park Avenue Lifestyle to Develop $70M Seniors Housing...

Dwight Capital Provides $45M HUD-Insured Loan for Kinstone...

Toro Signs 11 Tenants to Medley Mixed-Use Development...

WFI Receives $37.5M Refinancing for Student Housing Community...

Lowe’s Home Improvement Signs 78,000 SF Industrial Lease...