Sprouts to Open 25,000 SF Grocery Store at North Hills Shopping Center in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sprouts Farmers Market will open a 25,000-square-foot grocery store at North Hills Shopping Center in Greenville. Charlotte-based Aston Properties is the landlord. Originally built in 1975, the retail center is currently undergoing renovations that include updates to facades, landscaping, patios, storefronts and parking lot repairs. Construction of the Sprouts is scheduled to begin this year, with the opening planned for 2024. This marks the second location for the brand in the Greenville market.