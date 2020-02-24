Sprouts to Open 28,000 SF Grocery Store in Mesquite, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Sprouts Farmers Market will open a 28,000-square-foot grocery store at 1220 N. Town East Blvd. in Mesquite, an eastern suburb of Dallas, on March 4. Phoenix-based Sprouts is known for its fresh produce, expansive bulk foods section and an extensive vitamin department. The company currently operates more than 300 stores across 20 states.