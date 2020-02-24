Sprouts to Open 28,000 SF Grocery Store in Mesquite, Texas
MESQUITE, TEXAS — Sprouts Farmers Market will open a 28,000-square-foot grocery store at 1220 N. Town East Blvd. in Mesquite, an eastern suburb of Dallas, on March 4. Phoenix-based Sprouts is known for its fresh produce, expansive bulk foods section and an extensive vitamin department. The company currently operates more than 300 stores across 20 states.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.