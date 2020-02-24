REBusinessOnline

Sprouts to Open 30,000 SF Grocery Store in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, DEL. — Sprouts Farmers Market will open a 30,000-square-foot grocery store in Wilmington, located approximately 30 miles southwest of Philadelphia. The Arizona-based grocery chain offers organic produce, an expansive bulk foods selections and an extensive vitamin department. Located at 4727 Concord Pike, the new store will bring 140 full- and part-time jobs to the area. The opening is scheduled for March 11.

