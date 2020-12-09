Spruce Properties Acquires Multifamily Portfolio in Suburban Des Moines for $56.7M

Lake Shore in Ankeny was built in phases between 2015 and 2017.

DES MOINES — Spruce Properties has acquired a six-property multifamily portfolio in suburban Des Moines for $56.7 million. The portfolio includes: Lake Shore, Lake Shore Park, Lake Shore Place and Peachtree Apartments in Ankeny; Saylorville Lakeside in Polk City; and Sunrise Meadows in Waukee. Lake Shore was built in phases between 2015 and 2017 while the other assets date back to the 1970s to early 2000s. David Gaines, Marcus Pitts, Justin Lossner and Michael Minard of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, BBK Apartments. Trent Niederberger of JLL originated a 10-year acquisition loan through Fannie Mae on behalf of the buyer. The loan features a fixed interest rate of 2.77 percent.