Spyglass Capital Sells Multifamily Community in Northern Atlanta for $105.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — Spyglass Capital Partners has sold The Carlyle of Sandy Springs, a 389-unit multifamily community in the northern Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs. Mike Kemether, Travis Presnell and James Wilber of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. WashREIT acquired the property for $105.6 million.

The Carlyle of Sandy Springs offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, pet play area, business center, fitness center, trash door-to-door pickup, playground and a grill.

Located at 501 N. River Parkway, the property is situated 13.5 miles from Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, 34.8 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and 6.9 miles from the Dunwoody Campus of Georgia State University.