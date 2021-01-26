REBusinessOnline

Square Deal Investment Management Acquires Salesforce Tower in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Office

Salesforce maintains its regional headquarters in the 48-story Salesforce Tower.

INDIANAPOLIS — Square Deal Investment Management has acquired Salesforce Tower and the Circle Building, two Class A office towers in Indianapolis. The purchase price was $192.5 million, according to The Indianapolis Star, which also reports that the seller was California-based Hertz Investment Group. The adjacent buildings are located at 27 E. Ohio St. and 111 Monument Circle in the heart of the central business district. Salesforce maintains its regional headquarters in the 48-story Salesforce Tower. Ken Martin, Brian Carlton and Nelson Almond of JLL Capital Markets arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, which is the asset management and investment allocation branch of Oklahoma City-based Square Deal Capital Inc.

