Square Mile Capital Arranges $73.9M Loan for Life Sciences, Office Campus in Fremont, California

Ardenwood Life Science Park in Fremont, Calif., features two buildings offering a total of 186,000 square feet.

FREMONT, CALIF. — Square Mile Capital Management has originated a $73.9 million loan secured by Ardenwood Life Science Park, a Class A life sciences and office campus in Fremont.

Square Mile Capital provided the acquisition financing to a joint venture between Invesco Real Estate and Lincoln Property Company West. Eastdil Secured’s San Francisco office arranged the financing.

Originally developed in 2001, the property underwent a comprehensive renovation for lab and office use in 2006. Affiliates of Tyco Electronics Corp. fully occupy the 186,000-square-foot, two-building campus.