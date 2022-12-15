REBusinessOnline

Square Mile Capital, Bank OZK Arrange $202.6M Construction Loan for Bioterra Life Sciences Development in San Diego

Posted on by in California, Development, Life Sciences, Loans, Western

Located in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa neighborhood, Bioterra will feature 316,000 square feet of lab and office space.

SAN DIEGO — Square Mile Capital has closed a $202.6 million loan to finance the construction of Bioterra, a life sciences development in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa submarket. Bank OZK co-originated the loan.

Longfellow Real Estate Partners is developing the 316,000-square-foot project. In August, Longfellow broke ground on the six-story campus that will feature lab and office space and three stories of subterranean parking. The property will offer a first-floor coffee bar, conference facilities, full-service gym with outdoor space for fitness classes and a full-service restaurant/café.

Aldon Cole and Patrick Burger of JLL’s San Diego office arranged the financing.

