Square Mile Capital, Bank OZK Arrange $202.6M Construction Loan for Bioterra Life Sciences Development in San Diego

Located in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa neighborhood, Bioterra will feature 316,000 square feet of lab and office space.

SAN DIEGO — Square Mile Capital has closed a $202.6 million loan to finance the construction of Bioterra, a life sciences development in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa submarket. Bank OZK co-originated the loan.

Longfellow Real Estate Partners is developing the 316,000-square-foot project. In August, Longfellow broke ground on the six-story campus that will feature lab and office space and three stories of subterranean parking. The property will offer a first-floor coffee bar, conference facilities, full-service gym with outdoor space for fitness classes and a full-service restaurant/café.

Aldon Cole and Patrick Burger of JLL’s San Diego office arranged the financing.