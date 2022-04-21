Square Mile Capital Provides $118M in Development Financing for Life Sciences Development in San Carlos, California

Located at 777 Industrial Road in San Carlos, California, the life sciences development will feature lab buildouts, a fitness center with full locker rooms, a 4,000-square-foot rooftop deck and ample outdoor seating.

SAN CARLOS, CALIF. — Square Mile Capital Management has originated a $118 million loan to finance the development of 777 Industrial Road, a planned R&D and life sciences lab building in the Bay Area city of San Carlos. The borrower is a partnership managed by Presidio Bay Ventures, which purchased the former car dealership site in 2020.

The project team plans to develop a four-story, 150,000-square-foot, Class A building on top of an existing parking podium at the site. The property will feature lab buildouts, a fitness center with full locker rooms, a 4,000-square-foot rooftop deck and ample outdoor seating.

Jeff Wilcox of Gantry arranged the financing.