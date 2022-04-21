REBusinessOnline

Square Mile Capital Provides $118M in Development Financing for Life Sciences Development in San Carlos, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Life Sciences, Loans, Western

Located at 777 Industrial Road in San Carlos, California, the life sciences development will feature lab buildouts, a fitness center with full locker rooms, a 4,000-square-foot rooftop deck and ample outdoor seating.

SAN CARLOS, CALIF. — Square Mile Capital Management has originated a $118 million loan to finance the development of 777 Industrial Road, a planned R&D and life sciences lab building in the Bay Area city of San Carlos. The borrower is a partnership managed by Presidio Bay Ventures, which purchased the former car dealership site in 2020.

The project team plans to develop a four-story, 150,000-square-foot, Class A building on top of an existing parking podium at the site. The property will feature lab buildouts, a fitness center with full locker rooms, a 4,000-square-foot rooftop deck and ample outdoor seating.

Jeff Wilcox of Gantry arranged the financing.

