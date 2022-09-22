Square Mile Capital Provides $162M Construction Loan for Society Nashville Apartment Tower
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Square Mile Capital has provided a $162 million construction loan for Society Nashville, a 16-story apartment tower located at 915 Division St. in the city’s Gulch district. The borrower is a development partnership between PMG, New Valley and RMWC. The developers also received $35 million in equity through CrowdStreet. Designed by Baker Barrios Architects, Society Nashville will rise 16 stories and include 502 residential units (both traditional and co-living), approximately 8,400 square feet of retail space and 485 parking spaces. Planned amenities include a pool with a pool deck, fitness center and coworking spaces. The developers plan to deliver Society Nashville in 2024.
