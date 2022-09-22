REBusinessOnline

Square Mile Capital Provides $162M Construction Loan for Society Nashville Apartment Tower

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Society Nashville will rise 16 stories and include 502 residential units (both traditional and co-living), approximately 8,400 square feet of retail space and 485 parking spaces. (Rendering courtesy of PMG)

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Square Mile Capital has provided a $162 million construction loan for Society Nashville, a 16-story apartment tower located at 915 Division St. in the city’s Gulch district. The borrower is a development partnership between PMG, New Valley and RMWC. The developers also received $35 million in equity through CrowdStreet. Designed by Baker Barrios Architects, Society Nashville will rise 16 stories and include 502 residential units (both traditional and co-living), approximately 8,400 square feet of retail space and 485 parking spaces. Planned amenities include a pool with a pool deck, fitness center and coworking spaces. The developers plan to deliver Society Nashville in 2024.

