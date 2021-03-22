REBusinessOnline

Square Mile Capital Provides $45.5M Acquisition Loan for North Texas Multifamily Asset

Village-at-Rayzor-Ranch-DentonVillage-at-Rayzor-Ranch-Denton

Pictured is an aerial view of Village at Rayzor Ranch, a 300-unit apartment community in Denton.

DENTON, TEXAS — Square Mile Capital has provided a $45.5 million acquisition loan for Village at Rayzor Ranch, a 300-unit multifamily community located within the Rayzor Ranch mixed-use development in Denton. Built in 2019, the property offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, art clubhouse, outdoor grilling areas, dog park, pickleball and bocce ball courts, coworking space, coffee bar and an outdoor yoga terrace. Dustin Dulin of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Seven Seas Holdings. EPC Real Estate Group developed Village at Rayzor, which was approximately 90 percent occupied at the time of sale.

