Square Mile Capital Provides $47.2M Acquisition Loan for Syracuse Student Housing Property

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Square Mile Capital has provided a $47.2 million acquisition loan for 505 on Walnut, a 363-bed student housing property that serves students at Syracuse University. The property, which is fully occupied for the current academic year, features 126 units in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, computer lab, study pods, outdoor sky lounge, community kitchen, pet washing stations and a ground-floor café. Trent Houchin of Newmark arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, New York City-based CREM Capital.