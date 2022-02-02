Square Mile Capital Provides $55M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Square Mile Capital Management LLC has provided a $55 million loan for the refinancing of 517 West 29th Street, a 60-unit apartment building located at the confluence of Manhattan’s Chelsea and Hudson Yards neighborhoods. Completed last October, the 10-story building was 80 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing and offers amenities such as a fitness center, outdoor grilling space and a rooftop terrace. Christopher Peck, Peter Rotchford, Phil Cadorette and Ricky Song of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Churchill Real Estate.