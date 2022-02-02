Square Mile Capital Provides $55M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building
NEW YORK CITY — Square Mile Capital Management LLC has provided a $55 million loan for the refinancing of 517 West 29th Street, a 60-unit apartment building located at the confluence of Manhattan’s Chelsea and Hudson Yards neighborhoods. Completed last October, the 10-story building was 80 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing and offers amenities such as a fitness center, outdoor grilling space and a rooftop terrace. Christopher Peck, Peter Rotchford, Phil Cadorette and Ricky Song of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Churchill Real Estate.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.