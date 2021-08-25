Square Mile Capital Provides Perm Loan for 301-Unit Houston Multifamily Project
HOUSTON — New York City-based Square Mile Capital has provided a permanent loan of an undisclosed amount for Standard in the Heights, a 301-unit multifamily project in Houston. The property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park, outdoor grilling areas and a lounge. The loan takes out the construction debt held by the borrower and developer, Texas-based Ojala Partners. Construction began in 2018 and was completed in November 2020. Cameron Cureton and Steve Heldenfels of JLL arranged the financing.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.