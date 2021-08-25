Square Mile Capital Provides Perm Loan for 301-Unit Houston Multifamily Project

Ojala Partners completed Standard in the Heights, a 301-unit apartment community in Houston, in November 2020.

HOUSTON — New York City-based Square Mile Capital has provided a permanent loan of an undisclosed amount for Standard in the Heights, a 301-unit multifamily project in Houston. The property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park, outdoor grilling areas and a lounge. The loan takes out the construction debt held by the borrower and developer, Texas-based Ojala Partners. Construction began in 2018 and was completed in November 2020. Cameron Cureton and Steve Heldenfels of JLL arranged the financing.