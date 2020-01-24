Square Mile Provides $433.8M Construction Loan for Cambridge Crossing Life Sciences Project
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Square Mile Capital Management LLC has provided a $433.8 million construction loan for the next phase of Cambridge Crossing, a mixed-use development in the Boston area. The loan will fund construction of a nine-story, 479,000-square-foot life sciences and tech building with ground-floor retail space and below-grade parking. The borrower was DivcoWest, a developer with five offices around the country. Cambridge Crossing will ultimately feature 2.1 million square feet of life sciences and tech space, 2.4 million square feet of residential space, 100,000 square feet of retail space and 11 acres of open green space.
