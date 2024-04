HOUSTON — Square Robot Inc., a provider of energy equipment and solutions, has signed a 14,200-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 12302 FM 529 was built in 2014 and totals 55,516 square feet. Christian Villarreal and Jack Gaffney of Finial Group represented the tenant in the negotiations for the seven-year lease. Brandon Wuntch and Drew Altmann of Fritsche Anderson Realty Partners represented the undisclosed landlord.