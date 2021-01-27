SR Construction Completes Five-Story Patient Tower at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — SR Construction, as design-build contractor, has completed a five-story patient tower at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas.

The new tower features 72 patient beds, plus two floors of shell for additional intensive care, intermediate and medical surgical units. Centennial Hills Hospital opened The Birthplace within the new tower, adding two labor and delivery suites along with 36 mother-baby suites. Additionally, the hospital opened its new 36-bed nursing unit at the tower.

SR Construction broke ground on the tower in October 2019 and completed all construction phases for the project in November, four months ahead of the scheduled delivery date.