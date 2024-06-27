SRGNC Opens 479-Unit The Martin Multifamily Property in Sunnyvale, California

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. — Sares Regis Group of Northern California (SRGNC) has started leasing at The Martin, an apartment community in downtown Sunnyvale, just west of San Jose. The 12-story building offers 479 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, along with penthouse and townhome options. The first residents are expected to move in in July.

Situated within the master-planned Cityline, The Martin’s on-site amenities include a pool, spa, clubroom, two fitness centers, a sky lounge on the 11th floor with panoramic views, a 3,000-square-foot rooftop deck with outdoor barbecues, pet spa and bike storage. Additionally, the development will offer 11 retail spaces and co-working space for residents.

The Martin’s all-electric, high-efficiency apartments will offer stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets with quartz countertops, ceramic tile bathtubs and showers, in-unit washers/dryers, central air conditioning, wall-to-wall wood-plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, private bathrooms and patios.

San Francisco-based Heller Manus is the architect for the project.

A joint venture between SRGNC and Hunter Partners is developing the larger Cityline project. Upon completion, Cityline will encompass 1,100 new apartments, 1 million square feet of office space and more than 500,000 square feet of retail space.