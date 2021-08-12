REBusinessOnline

SRH Hospitality, SkyWalker to Develop 182-Room AC Hotel by Marriott in Downtown Waco

According to the development team, the new AC Hotel by Marriott will be the first full-service hotel to be developed in downtown Waco since the early 1980s.

WACO, TEXAS — Developer SRH Hospitality Holdings LLC and SkyWalker Property Partners will develop a 182-room hotel in Waco that will be operated under the AC Hotels by Marriott brand. The five-story building will be located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone in the downtown area. Amenities will include a 16,900-square-foot conference center with breakout rooms and an adjoining 4,000-square-foot poolside terrace, as well as a 7,700-square-foot ballroom. Rogers O’Brien Construction Co. is the general contractor for the project, construction of which is scheduled to begin this month and to be complete in June 2023. Other project partners include NORR (architect of record), Design Force Corp. and Wild Muse Interiors (interior designers) and Happy State Bank and Petros PACE Finance (construction lenders).

