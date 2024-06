DAPHNE, ALA. — SRI Management has opened Seagrass Village of Daphne, an independent living and assisted living community in the Gulf Coast city of Daphne. The property offers 45 independent living apartments, 45 independent living villas and 45 assisted living apartments across a 184,000-square-foot building. Project partners include Sage Development Group, Arrive Architecture Group, Lori Bates Interiors and EMJ Construction.